Open Menu

HEC Holds Graduation Ceremony Of 300 Afghan Students

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A graduation ceremony for 300 Afghan students under HEC’s ‘Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students (Prime Minister’s Directive) – Phase II’ was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Member (IT) HEC, Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq, PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mr. Mohibullah Hafiz, Consul General, Afghan Consulate, Peshawar, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (HRD) HEC, Mr. Zeeshan Khan, Project Director (HRD) HEC and Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director, IMSciences, said a pressreleaseon Wednesday.

Dr. Usman Ghani delivered the welcome address, congratulating the graduates and encouraging them to embrace their future roles with a sense of belonging.

Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser HRD, HEC, presented an overview of Phase-II of the scholarship project, approved in 2018 with a capital cost of Rs. 7.3 billion, running through 2027.

He highlighted its socio-economic impact on 3,000 Afghan students, their families and communities thereby creating a lasting impact through higher education.

Congratulating the 300 graduates, he emphasized the importance of inclusive participation, particularly the role of Afghan women in promoting literacy, human resource development, and economic progress.

He also noted the project's provision for short-term training of Afghan faculty and officials, aligns it with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq, while addressing the ceremony, expressed pride at the graduates' achievements, calling it a new beginning in their lives.

He praised Pakistan's generosity in continuing the scholarship initiative despite economic challenges, strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties.

Emphasizing that peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace in Pakistan, he highlighted the continued importance of capacity building of Afghan universities’ faculty and officials, commending inclusive components of the project.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Member IT, HEC, congratulated the graduates and expressed hope that they would contribute meaningfully to Afghanistan’s development.

He also appreciated the support of university leadership, especially in promoting female education and engaging students through co- and extra-curricular activities.

Mr. Zeeshan Khan, Project Director (Afghan Scholarships, HRD) acknowledged the efforts of Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani and his team at IMSciences.

He called for continued academic collaboration through training programs for Afghan faculty and officials. Graduation certificates and awards were distributed, followed by a group photo and refreshments.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

24 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan