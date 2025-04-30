HEC Holds Graduation Ceremony Of 300 Afghan Students
April 30, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A graduation ceremony for 300 Afghan students under HEC’s ‘Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students (Prime Minister’s Directive) – Phase II’ was held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar.
Distinguished guests included Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Member (IT) HEC, Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq, PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mr. Mohibullah Hafiz, Consul General, Afghan Consulate, Peshawar, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (HRD) HEC, Mr. Zeeshan Khan, Project Director (HRD) HEC and Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director, IMSciences, said a pressreleaseon Wednesday.
Dr. Usman Ghani delivered the welcome address, congratulating the graduates and encouraging them to embrace their future roles with a sense of belonging.
Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser HRD, HEC, presented an overview of Phase-II of the scholarship project, approved in 2018 with a capital cost of Rs. 7.3 billion, running through 2027.
He highlighted its socio-economic impact on 3,000 Afghan students, their families and communities thereby creating a lasting impact through higher education.
Congratulating the 300 graduates, he emphasized the importance of inclusive participation, particularly the role of Afghan women in promoting literacy, human resource development, and economic progress.
He also noted the project's provision for short-term training of Afghan faculty and officials, aligns it with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).
Ambassador (R) Mohammad Sadiq, while addressing the ceremony, expressed pride at the graduates' achievements, calling it a new beginning in their lives.
He praised Pakistan's generosity in continuing the scholarship initiative despite economic challenges, strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties.
Emphasizing that peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace in Pakistan, he highlighted the continued importance of capacity building of Afghan universities’ faculty and officials, commending inclusive components of the project.
Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Member IT, HEC, congratulated the graduates and expressed hope that they would contribute meaningfully to Afghanistan’s development.
He also appreciated the support of university leadership, especially in promoting female education and engaging students through co- and extra-curricular activities.
Mr. Zeeshan Khan, Project Director (Afghan Scholarships, HRD) acknowledged the efforts of Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani and his team at IMSciences.
He called for continued academic collaboration through training programs for Afghan faculty and officials. Graduation certificates and awards were distributed, followed by a group photo and refreshments.
