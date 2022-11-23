HEC holds 'Innovator Seed Fund' competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) here on Wednesday hold Innovator Seed Fund (ISF) Pitching Competition to convert business ideas of entrepreneurs into action.

According to the HEC, the ISF is an initiative under HEC's Higher Education Development Programme that aims at engaging entrepreneurs and upcoming aspirants who want to convert their business ideas into action.

Under the ISF, the HEC conducted a pitching competition for 26 #startup applicants, who have been shortlisted from a pool of 186 applicants.

Award ceremony for grant winners will be held tomorrow on Thursday.

As per details, each winner will receive up to $35,000 in seed funding and support through BICs.