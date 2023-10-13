Open Menu

HEC Holds Seerat Un Nabi (PBUH) Symposium

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

HEC holds Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Symposium

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan organised on Friday Seeratun Nabi (Peace be Upon Him) Symposium to shed light on the life and teachings of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan organised on Friday Seeratun Nabi (Peace be Upon Him) Symposium to shed light on the life and teachings of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion while Guest speakers included Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, Chairman National Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Authority and Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, DG, National Language Promotion Department. The symposium was attended by Vice Chancellors, faculty members, students and HEC employees.

Paying homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provides us with complete guidance on every aspect of life. He urged the universities and degree-awarding institutions to regularly organise events to highlight the teachings of the Holy Messenger of Allah.

“It is our prime obligation to tell our children and youth about the importance of Seerah in our life, as it is a must for us, being Muslims, to follow our beloved Prophet (PBUH) in every sphere of life,” he said, adding that the Prophet (PBUH) taught us to be in this world as if we were strangers or travellers and indulge in worldly affairs as much as required.

Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem appreciated HEC for organising the symposium on a much-needed topic. He particularly addressed the youth in the audience and advised them to study Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) and understand the purpose of their lives through Prophet’s teachings. “Unless you find out why were the Prophets sent by Allah, you will not be able to know the purpose of your life. When you start reading the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the objective of your own life becomes obvious and it clears all the ambiguities about this life and the hereafter.”

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar shed light on different aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and emphasised the significance of studying and understanding Seerah. He explained how Muslim scholars like Maulana Rumi and Allama Iqbal have elaborated and made it easy for us to comprehend the actual message to be derived from Quran and Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Renowned Naat Khwan Hina Nasrullah and a few HEC employees recited Naats on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Reading Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open Univers ..

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

11 minutes ago
 Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on rec ..

Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on record: US agency

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

11 minutes ago
 Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long ..

Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long railway line under CPEC: Qadir

24 minutes ago
 IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan ..

IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan refugees

27 minutes ago
 Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

27 minutes ago
Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia M ..

Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia Mirza, her sister

27 minutes ago
 UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l ..

UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reducti ..

24 minutes ago
 Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over ..

Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over 30 years: FAO

24 minutes ago
 Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugura ..

Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugurate flood affected girls' schoo ..

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usma ..

IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwarconference to inform ab ..

24 minutes ago
 Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water ..

Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water supply in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan