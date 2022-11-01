HEC holds training for capacity building of PSDP employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A five-day orientation programme for the capacity-building of 51 newly inducted project staff prior to their postings was arranged by the National academy of Higher education (NAHE) at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) secretariat.

The program comprehensively covered modules pertaining to office management, project planning and development procedure, systems overview, and soft skills development.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Adviser Academics, Accreditation and NAHE Engr. Mohammad Raza Chohan highlighted the role of project staff in public sector development. "Being a capacity building institution, NAHE has been playing its role towards fulfilling the capacity building needs of the faculty of the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and HEC employees.

" Chohan said that this session was the second cohort of its type to equip the new inductees with the basic knowledge of operations and functions of HEC and "we plan to continue this practice to facilitate our workforce to deliver their best performance."The participants reflected upon the intensive training activities and applauded NAHE for organizing fruitful training to enable them to carry out their responsibilities with excellence. The ceremony was also attended by the Director General NAHE Muhammad Faisal Butt.