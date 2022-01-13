UrduPoint.com

HEC Holds Training Of English Language Teachers

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 09:21 PM

HEC holds training of english language teachers

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), held a two-day training programme for English language teachers of different universities and affiliated colleges across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The National academy of Higher education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), held a two-day training programme for English language teachers of different universities and affiliated colleges across the country.

The training is a part of an ongoing nine-month certificate course funded by Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy, Islamabad in collaboration with University of Oregon. Twenty four teachers took part in the course. They have completed the first two phases of the programme online.

The objective of this programme is to train the participants on the newly designed English expository writing courses as part of the Undergraduate Education Policy 2020. Under the programme, the courses have been developed by a group of experts from Pakistani and US universities under a collaborative project by HEC, RELO Pakistan and Pak TESOL.

In her opening remarks, Rector NAHE Dr.

Shaheen Sardar Ali underlined the role of university faculty in preparing the future generation of the nation. Dr. Kelli Odhuu, the head of RELO, highlighted the significance of professional development and briefed the participants on various opportunities created by RELO for the English language teachers community of the country.

Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Samina Amin Qadir shed light on the history of English language teaching reforms initiated by HEC since 2004-5. She also guided the participants on various aspects of research supervision in the English language.

Programme Specialist Academics, PERU, Dr. Zulfiqar Gilani shared with the participants the philosophy and approaches of the revamping project. Sharing their views, the participants appreciated the efforts of HEC, RELO and Pak TESOL for the improvement of English language teaching in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Peru HEC 2020 Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

Ashab, Khushal, Ammad, Mutahir enter into National ..

Ashab, Khushal, Ammad, Mutahir enter into National U19 Squash semis

3 minutes ago
 Protection Mechanisms of Southern Borders of CSTO ..

Protection Mechanisms of Southern Borders of CSTO Being Worked Out - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Tokayev Discuss End of CSTO Peacekeepin ..

Pashinyan, Tokayev Discuss End of CSTO Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhstan - Yere ..

3 minutes ago
 Four development projects completed in district: D ..

Four development projects completed in district: DC

3 minutes ago
 FBR introduces POS to facilitate retailers

FBR introduces POS to facilitate retailers

3 minutes ago
 UK PM fights for political survival after lockdown ..

UK PM fights for political survival after lockdown party shame

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.