UrduPoint.com

HEC Holds Workshop For Reviewers Of MS/PhD Programmes

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:11 PM

HEC holds workshop for reviewers of MS/PhD programmes

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Wednesday organized a one-day capacity building workshop for Postgraduate Programme Reviewers and Subject Experts with the aim to develop a resource of Master Reviewers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Wednesday organized a one-day capacity building workshop for Postgraduate Programme Reviewers and Subject Experts with the aim to develop a resource of Master Reviewers.

Thirty reviewers from across the country attended the event held in Islamabad. The QAA evaluates performance of higher education institutions in the country and review MS/MPhil and PhD programmes of universities to ensure quality of these programmes, as well as fulfillment of minimum standards and guidelines.

Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC graced the opening session as chief guest.

She said that HEC is committed to facilitate universities and its reviewers.

She hoped that the workshop will enable reviewers to understand overall dynamics of external evaluation, comprehend the framework required for effective postgraduate programme review, and prepare a meaningful postgraduate programme review report.

Nasir Shah, Director and In-Charge QAA said, "The training will help improve the effectiveness as well as quality of the programme review process".

The participants thanked HEC for holding the workshop and hoped that it would enable them to comprehend the framework required for effective Postgraduate Programme Review.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education HEC Event From

Recent Stories

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97 ..

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

2 minutes ago
 1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in cen ..

1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

2 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing ..

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolati ..

2 minutes ago
 Business community urged to promote trade with Leb ..

Business community urged to promote trade with Lebanon: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond ..

Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in a befitting ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate mas ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.