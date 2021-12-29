HEC holds workshop for reviewers of MS/PhD programmes

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Wednesday organized a one-day capacity building workshop for Postgraduate Programme Reviewers and Subject Experts with the aim to develop a resource of Master Reviewers

Thirty reviewers from across the country attended the event held in Islamabad. The QAA evaluates performance of higher education institutions in the country and review MS/MPhil and PhD programmes of universities to ensure quality of these programmes, as well as fulfillment of minimum standards and guidelines.

Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC graced the opening session as chief guest.

She said that HEC is committed to facilitate universities and its reviewers.

She hoped that the workshop will enable reviewers to understand overall dynamics of external evaluation, comprehend the framework required for effective postgraduate programme review, and prepare a meaningful postgraduate programme review report.

Nasir Shah, Director and In-Charge QAA said, "The training will help improve the effectiveness as well as quality of the programme review process".

The participants thanked HEC for holding the workshop and hoped that it would enable them to comprehend the framework required for effective Postgraduate Programme Review.