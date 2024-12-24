HEC hosts an online Erasmus+ information session for Pak students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Higher education Commission (HEC) has hosted an online “Erasmus+ Information Session for Pakistan” to provide insights into the Erasmus+ programme, focusing on opportunities for Pakistani Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including International Credit Mobility (ICM), Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE), and Jean Monnet (JM).

According to HEC, the session explored these actions, their benefits, and application processes, highlighting opportunities for studying, training, and international collaboration.

The event featured HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, EU Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Mr. Philipp Oliver Gross, HEC Advisor Mr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Vice Chancellors, faculty members, and representatives from universities across Pakistan.

Mr. Kashif Jehan, the Erasmus+ National Focal Point (ENFP) for Pakistan, moderated the session.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed noted that Pakistan has ranked first globally for three consecutive years in Erasmus Mundus scholarships, with 189 students awarded in 2024.

He urged Pakistani universities to excel in other Erasmus+ components, emphasizing their role in capacity building, joint research, and partnerships with European institutions.

Mr. Gross highlighted Erasmus+'s goals to engage, connect, and empower youth, aligning with Pakistan’s predominantly young population.

He shared that since 2021, 31 Pakistani HEIs have participated in capacity-building projects, and two universities have received Jean Monnet grants. He expressed hope for increased participation from Pakistani universities.

Mr. Chohan called Erasmus+ a transformative movement, fostering global inclusivity and understanding.

He emphasized that such sessions connect participants with future Erasmus+ collaborators, enhancing educational opportunities.