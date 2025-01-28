HEC Hosts Dinner To Honour CAYA Youth Summit 2025 Delegates
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a dinner in honour of the foreign delegates attending the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.
The event, held here, brought together educational professionals, media representatives, and youth leaders from across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, expressed gratitude to both CAYA and non-CAYA delegates for their participation.
He highlighted the PMYP's collaborative efforts with the HEC to implement various capacity-building projects for the youth, stating, “Our future leaders will be ready to take the reins of the country in the near future.”
Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the commission's role in shaping future generations through education.
He highlighted HEC's initiatives to equip Pakistani youth with essential skills, stating that around six million students are currently pursuing education in 269 public and private sector universities across the country.
Mukhtar added that the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art educational facilities to students and encouraged CAYA member countries to collaborate, particularly in the field of education, to unlock new opportunities for the youth.
"Our region faces similar challenges in terms of climate, education, and poverty. It is essential to learn from each other’s experiences to address these issues," he said.
The evening concluded with a vibrant musical performance showcasing the diverse cultures of Pakistan, followed by a dinner.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam announces Danish Schools for Gilgit-Baltistan6 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab resolves to cast Khawarij to the Arabian sea6 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for killing 5 khawarijs in Qilla Abdullah6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs officers to implement open-door policy6 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts dinner to honour CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM seeks due steps to achieve tax recovery target set by IRD for ongoing fiscal year16 minutes ago
-
PNS visits YAMAMA Jeddah, participates in bilateral exercise16 minutes ago
-
NCDs affecting youth working in high-stressed working environment26 minutes ago
-
PA Deputy Speaker reviews preparations for 1st Joint CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference26 minutes ago
-
ASI terminated for taking bribe36 minutes ago
-
Cracks Down on Human Trafficking: FIA Dismisses 13 Officials, Arrests Key Suspects36 minutes ago
-
Under training officers’ delegation visits FCCI36 minutes ago