HEC hosts dinner to honour CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted a dinner in honour of the foreign delegates attending the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

The event, held here, brought together educational professionals, media representatives, and youth leaders from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, expressed gratitude to both CAYA and non-CAYA delegates for their participation.

He highlighted the PMYP's collaborative efforts with the HEC to implement various capacity-building projects for the youth, stating, “Our future leaders will be ready to take the reins of the country in the near future.”

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the commission's role in shaping future generations through education.

He highlighted HEC's initiatives to equip Pakistani youth with essential skills, stating that around six million students are currently pursuing education in 269 public and private sector universities across the country.

Mukhtar added that the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art educational facilities to students and encouraged CAYA member countries to collaborate, particularly in the field of education, to unlock new opportunities for the youth.

"Our region faces similar challenges in terms of climate, education, and poverty. It is essential to learn from each other’s experiences to address these issues," he said.

The evening concluded with a vibrant musical performance showcasing the diverse cultures of Pakistan, followed by a dinner.