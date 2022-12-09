UrduPoint.com

HEC Includes Sindh University Research Journal In X-Category

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

The 'Pakistan Journal of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry' being published by the Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry, University of Sindh Jamshoro has been included in X-category by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The said journal has been promoted from Y to X-category journals as a result of publishing the best articles of the well-known scholars hailing from developed countries.

Director of the Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry and Senior Editor of the journal Prof. Dr Tufail Hussain Shirazi told APP on Friday that only quality research papers were published in the journal.

He said that 70 percent of the articles were of researchers hailing from different developed countries and 30 percent of the articles were from different Universities of Pakistan.

"No article of any scholar of the centre is published in the journal", he said and added that the aim was only to meet HEC criteria and not to give undue favor to anyone.

He said that the HEC officials had highly appreciated the journal and said that it undoubtedly published original research work. Hence, he said, it had been promoted from Y to X-category.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated Dr Tufail Hussain Shirazi and the entire Editorial board on improvement in the ranking of the journal. He expressed the hope that Dr Shirazi's hard work would soon add the journal to the W-category.

