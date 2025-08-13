HEC initiates governance study of 46 Pakistani universities including IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has commissioned the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) and International Consulting Associates (Pvt) Ltd (iConsult) to conduct a comprehensive study of governance systems across 46 higher education institutions in Pakistan.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is among the institutions selected to participate in this initiative. As part of the study, a dedicated review panel is touring IUB to assess governance practices and institutional effectiveness. The visit began with a meeting between the panel and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, during which key governance priorities and issues were discussed.

Over the two-day visit, the panel will engage with senior university leadership and a broad cross-section of the campus community.

Meetings are planned with Director business Incubation Centre and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Director Students Affairs and Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Treasurer Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, Controller Examinations Syeda Zuriat ul-Zahra, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Director board of Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Career Development Centre, Deans, Chairpersons, faculty members, and students.

The panel’s findings will inform recommendations to strengthen governance practices, strategic planning, financial oversight, human resources management, and research stewardship across IUB and the participating institutions.