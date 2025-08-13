Open Menu

HEC Initiates Governance Study Of 46 Pakistani Universities Including IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM

HEC initiates governance study of 46 Pakistani universities including IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has commissioned the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) and International Consulting Associates (Pvt) Ltd (iConsult) to conduct a comprehensive study of governance systems across 46 higher education institutions in Pakistan.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is among the institutions selected to participate in this initiative. As part of the study, a dedicated review panel is touring IUB to assess governance practices and institutional effectiveness. The visit began with a meeting between the panel and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, during which key governance priorities and issues were discussed.

Over the two-day visit, the panel will engage with senior university leadership and a broad cross-section of the campus community.

Meetings are planned with Director business Incubation Centre and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Director Students Affairs and Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Treasurer Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, Controller Examinations Syeda Zuriat ul-Zahra, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Director board of Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Career Development Centre, Deans, Chairpersons, faculty members, and students.

The panel’s findings will inform recommendations to strengthen governance practices, strategic planning, financial oversight, human resources management, and research stewardship across IUB and the participating institutions.

Recent Stories

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 minutes ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

10 minutes ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

14 minutes ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

32 minutes ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

36 minutes ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

2 hours ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

2 hours ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan