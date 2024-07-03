Open Menu

HEC Invites Application Under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistan’s faculty members of public and private universities, for funding under the Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme (Phase XI).

According to the HEC, PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) Programme aimed at providing opportunities to Pakistani and French researchers to interact for executing joint research activities.

The programme is being implemented in Pakistan by HEC and in France, jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development (MAEDI) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESR).

The objective of this programme is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistan’s higher education institutions (HEIs) research laboratories by supporting the mobility of researchers from both sides.

The joint research proposals have been invited from Pakistan’s faculty members of public and private universities for mobility grant in three areas including `Sustainable Energy, Environment and Climate Change’, `Agriculture, food Security and Health’ and `Entrepreneurship, Humanities and Social Sciences’.

The applications can be submitted to HEC till October 01 through the online portal which is now open for applications, the HEC said.

A joint application (in collaboration with a French faculty member) that has been submitted to Campus France is a mandatory pre-requisite for applying to this grant.

The further information about the programme can be viewed through the web link: http://www/hec.gov.pk/site/PERIDOT.

