UrduPoint.com

HEC Invites Applications For Accreditation Of National Research Journals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HEC invites applications for accreditation of National Research Journals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited applications for accreditation of Pakistan-based research journals for the year 2023-24 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024).

The applications can be submitted at research.hec.gov.pk before March 13, 2023.

HEC facilitates national research journals published by registered entities through financial support and capacity building to enhance their academic and publication standards.

These entities include universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs), public sector Research and Development (R&D) organisations and non-profit academic societies with the mandate for research and having registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and/or Registrar of Societies only.

National research journals complying with HEC requirements for accreditation are recognised annually through an open call.

Applications are invited for the above-said year from all Pakistan-based research journals, which meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

The entities applying for accreditation must have valid ISSN, Journal Title, functional website, editorial or advisory board with composition of PhD degree holders in relevant field or FCPS/FRCSMCPS degrees for medical journals and strong research and publication background.

The journal must be owned by a university/DAI, R&D organisation, private society, or NGO. It must have published minimum five original research articles per issue and at least two review reports of each article.

The editor of the journal will provide a recommendation letter from the head of the institution in case of an approved educational institution or R&D public sector organisation.

The journals owned by non-profit academic societies with the mandate for research will be considered only after registration with SECP and/or Registrar of Societies.

The journals listed in removed Directory of Open Access Journal (DOAJ) or Australian business Deans Committee (ABDC) will not be considered for accreditation.

For updates, the applicants may visit research.hec.gov.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Visit March May July HEC All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

28 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.