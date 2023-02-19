HEC invites applications for accreditation of National Research Journals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited applications for accreditation of Pakistan-based research journals for the year 2023-24 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024).

The applications can be submitted at research.hec.gov.pk before March 13, 2023.

HEC facilitates national research journals published by registered entities through financial support and capacity building to enhance their academic and publication standards.

These entities include universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs), public sector Research and Development (R&D) organisations and non-profit academic societies with the mandate for research and having registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and/or Registrar of Societies only.

National research journals complying with HEC requirements for accreditation are recognised annually through an open call.

Applications are invited for the above-said year from all Pakistan-based research journals, which meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

The entities applying for accreditation must have valid ISSN, Journal Title, functional website, editorial or advisory board with composition of PhD degree holders in relevant field or FCPS/FRCSMCPS degrees for medical journals and strong research and publication background.

The journal must be owned by a university/DAI, R&D organisation, private society, or NGO. It must have published minimum five original research articles per issue and at least two review reports of each article.

The editor of the journal will provide a recommendation letter from the head of the institution in case of an approved educational institution or R&D public sector organisation.

The journals owned by non-profit academic societies with the mandate for research will be considered only after registration with SECP and/or Registrar of Societies.

The journals listed in removed Directory of Open Access Journal (DOAJ) or Australian business Deans Committee (ABDC) will not be considered for accreditation.

For updates, the applicants may visit research.hec.gov.pk