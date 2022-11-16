UrduPoint.com

HEC Invites Applications For GRE Training To Start PhD Studies In USA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

HEC invites applications for GRE training to start PhD studies in USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday has invited applications from outstanding Pakistani/ AJK nationals for comprehensive online/physical GRE Training of prospective students and non-Ph.D. faculty aspiring for a PhD scholarship under "US - Pak Knowledge Corridor" an initiative of HEC.

According to official sources, minimum 4 years bachelor's degree holders (BS/B.Sc./B.E/16 years formal education) with no 2nd or 3rd Division in entire academic career are eligible to apply for the training.

Meanwhile, maximum age on the closing date shall not exceed 38 Years, in case of regular Government employees/regular faculty members of Public Sector Universities and Govt Colleges/ Regular Researchers of registered R&D Organizations. Evidence to this effect, in the form of a letter from the relevant employer (Organization), shall be submitted by the applicant once shortlisted. While the maximum age is 33 years in all other cases. THe candidate must not be availing any other HEC Scholarship.

Those who have previously availed this training opportunity are not eligible to apply. A concessional fee of Rs. 2,500/- will be charged from participants in case of online training and Rs. 5,000/- in case of physical training. The remaining amount of training fee will be paid by HEC.

The application shall be submitted via Google Form until December 10, 2022.

The candidates are not required to deposit fee at this stage. Details regarding fee deposit will be shared with shortlisted applicants.

For google link please visitHECwebsite-USPak KnowledgeCorridorwebpage-TalentFarming.

Google Form Link: https://forms.gle/8D6eHRuwRN37zh1J6 or scan QR code to download For further details, please visit www.hec.gov.pk/scholarshipsgrants/US-Pak Knowledge Corridor.

The Primary purpose of Talent Farming component is to prepare Pakistani graduates for University entrance exams such as GRE and TOEFL. GRE (General) Training is part of 'Talent Farming' component of US – Pak Knowledge Corridor initiative of HEC. GRE – General is a forty (40) hours comprehensive training conducted by US – Pak Knowledge Corridor. So far we have conducted 25 comprehensive GRE Training sessions in eight (8) different cities of Pakistan namely; Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Muzaffarabad (AJ&K). The trainings were imparted exclusively by USEFP approved trainers.

Potential Scholars aspiring for PHD scholarship under "US – Pak Knowledge Corridor" are encouraged to apply. It is strongly advised that only those aspirants, who satisfy the criteria for the scholarship and have commitment for PHD studies under 'US – Pak Knowledge corridor' initiative of HEC, should apply for the training.

