HEC Invites Applications For Research Award Competition

Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday has invited Pakistani scholars/researchers to submit applications for HEC Research Award Competition.

The Official Sources from HEC told APP that the objective of these award is to recognise and reward excellence in research, contributions to intellectual development and social welfare and promote publications with higher impact.

The award will be given in three categories including best researcher, best young researcher and best publication, they added.

They said that the students have been asked to submit their applications on prescribed application template along with requisite documents via HEC online portal.

HEC asked the applicants to submit their applications till Monday, February 1, 2021, they sources informed.

According to them the students have also been asked to visit HEC website http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/awards for further information.

