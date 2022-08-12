HEC invites applications for travel grant program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from faculty/researchers of public sector universities and eligible private universities to apply for HEC funding under the travel Grant Programme.

According to official sources, HEC provides funding opportunity to Pakistani Researchers under the Travel Grant Programme in order to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, exposure to latest academic developments, and establishing linkages with academic community at national/international level.

The sources said that HEC has revised policy of the said programme, allowing applicants to apply directly to HEC for funding.

Funds will be released to the concerned university as per approved award upon filing reimbursement claim within three (03) months of the event, they added.

As per eligibility criteria, the Paper Author must be a Faculty Member (except visiting faculty) or MS/ M.Phil/ PhD scholar of public sector HEIs and eligible private sector universities as notified by HEC.

The Principal Author (First or Corresponding Author) of the paper to be presented will be eligible to apply. Under extraordinary circumstances (such as non-issuance of visa to the Principal Author), the Principal Author may grant No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the justification to the Co-Author to present paper.

The criteria for qualifying conferences include conferences organised by national/international universities, institutes or leading international professional bodies of relevant disciplines (such as Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE); Association for Computing Machinery (ACM); American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS); and American Economic Association (AEA) etc.) whose papers are peer reviewed and archived.

The applications must be submitted by the applicants in soft form via HEC online portal (hard copy in original), at least 60 days prior to the event date(s) along with the requisite documents.

The head of ORICs/Head of Research at the respective HEI will endorse the submitted application via HEC online portal: research.hec.gov.pk.

The call for application is open through out the year w.e.f July 1,2022.

For further information and application submission requirements, please visit:http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/TG.