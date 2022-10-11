HEC invites applications from faculties for funding under Pak-France Research Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited applications from Pakistan's faculty members of public and private universities, for funding under the Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme 2022.

According to official sources from HEC, the proposals from faculty members endorsed by heads of HEIs and Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs)/Directorates of Research must reach through HEC online portal, i.e., "research.hec.gov.pk".

The applications can be submitted via the online portal research.hec.gov.pk, while the deadline to apply is November 18, 2022.

PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) programme providing opportunities to Pakistani and French researchers to interact and collaborate for joint research activities.

The programme is implemented in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and in France, jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Development (MAEDI) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESRI).

The objective of this programme is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistani higher education institutions/research laboratories by supporting the mobility of researchers from both sides.

The programme, launched in 2014, proceeded with its 7th phase till 2021. In the last 7th phases, four partnerships have been approved.

PERIDOT awardees will be selected through a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based on international standards.

According to priority thematic areas, this mobility grant is focused on supporting research in any of the identified priority areas/disciplines, including, Sustainable Energy, Environment and Climate change Agriculture, food Security, Climate Change and Health Humanities & social sciences.

The projects on social challenges of environmental issues shall be strongly encouraged.

Any further information about the programme can be viewed at: https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/faculty/peridot/Pages/default.aspx.