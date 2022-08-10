UrduPoint.com

HEC Invites Applications From HEIs To Apply For Seminar Funding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

HEC invites applications from HEIs to apply for seminar funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from faculty/researchers of public sector higher education institutions (HEIs) and eligible private universities to apply for HEC funding under the Seminar Conference Programme.

According to official sources, HEC provides financial grants to the universities in Pakistan to organise national and international seminars, conferences, symposia and workshops.

Through this initiative, the official sources said, HEC intended to develop a culture of research and knowledge sharing among higher education institutions as well as to establish linkages with relevant industrial and corporate sectors; and explore opportunities for national and international collaborations.

HEC has revised policy of the said programme, allowing applicants to apply directly to HEC for funding, the sources added.

They said that funds would be released to the concerned university as per approved award upon filing reimbursement claim within three (03) months of the event.

The official sources said that all public sector universities/degree awarding institutions and eligible private sector universities, notified by HEC, complying the following conditions, i.

e HEI must have well-established seminar series.

HEI must have well-established MPhil and PhD programmes. Hosting HEI should have at least 5-8 PhD faculty members.

Call for papers should be announced at least four (04) months prior to the conference.

The conference should have a peer review process (documentary record should be provided to HEC).

The event organiser/focal person must be a faculty member of the university in the relevant discipline of the event theme.

Applications must be submitted in soft form via HEC online portal (hard copy in original) at least 60 days prior to the event date(s) along with the requisite documents.

The head of ORICs /head of research at the respective HEI will endorse the submitted application via HEC online portal: research.hec.gov.pk It is pertinent to mention here that call for application is open throughout the year w.e.f July 1, 2022For further information and application submission requirements, pleasevisit: http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/SC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education July HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.