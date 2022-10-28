UrduPoint.com

HEC Invites Applications Under PM's National Innovation Award Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HEC invites applications under PM's national innovation award programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC), has invited applications from the Pakistani young innovators and entrepreneurs for funding under the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award to turn their ideas into businesses.

According to HEC on Friday, the youth aged between 15 to 30 may submit their proposals through www.pmyp.gov.pk by November 15, 2022.

The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award is a flagship programme of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme being executed by HEC.

The objective of the innovation award is to improve Pakistan's ranking in the Global Innovation Index, foster entrepreneurial culture among youth, and transform ideas into businesses.

It is an open opportunity for all Pakistani youth to propose innovative ideas and get funding and technical support from industry experts along with a six-month incubation opportunity to convert their ideas into a flourishing business.

A total of 250 innovators will get the chance of 'Idea Pitching Training' for their innovative ideas. However, 50 ideas will be finalised for the award.

The maximum funding provided to a single startup is up to Rs. 2 million to be divided into two phases.

Initially, an amount of Rs. 1 million will be provided to the top 10 selected ideas each, while the rest of the 40 ideas will get up to Rs. 0.5 million each in funding.

In the corresponding phase, all 50 winners may also request supplementary funds up to Rs.

1 million in addition to the award money as per their requirements to scale up their innovative ideas through Business Incubation Centres (BICs) as a follow-up programme.

The additional funding will be given through respective BICs and will be tied to startup deliverables and approved budget.

The Prime Minister' National Innovation Award will help motivate youth to use their innovative skills and thus contribute to the society and the country's economy. This will also help resolve the local challenges.

The award is open to all kinds of innovative ideas including but not limited to food Security, Water Management and Sustainability, Sustainable Energy, Urban Planning, Climate Change and Environment, Information Technology and Telecom, Innovative Governance and Reforms, Sociology and Philosophy, Medical and Health Sciences, and others.

The selection of awards will be made through an open, rigorous, transparent, competitive, and merit-based process.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme hosts five different youth-centric projects being executed by HEC.

The initiatives include National Innovation Award, Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Establishment of Sports academies, Green Youth Movement, and Digital Youth Development Programme. The projects aim at shaping youth through financial empowerment, engagement in healthy activities, and skill development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Sports Business Water Budget Young Money May November HEC All From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.