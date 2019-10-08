UrduPoint.com
HEC Invites Proposals Under Pak-Turk Mobility Grant Programme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:59 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited joint research proposals fromfaculty members of Pakistani public and approved private sector universities for funding under Pak-Turk Researchers MobilityGrant Programme

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has invited joint research proposals fromfaculty members of Pakistani public and approved private sector universities for funding under Pak-Turk Researchers MobilityGrant Programme.Six areas have been identified for funding including Energy Technologies, food Technologies, Sustainable EnvironmentalTechnologies, Material Science, Smart Transportation Systems, and Robots and Smart Systems.The Programme is one of the upshots of Turkish-Pakistani cooperation within the scope of internationalisation effort of highereducation systems.

It is implemented in Turkey by the Council of Higher Education (CoHE) and in Pakistan by HEC tosupport the academic and research activities.The objective of this programme is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistanihigher education institutions by supporting the mobility of graduate students and academic staff.

Interested applicants must hold a faculty position in HEC-recognised public or approved private universities for HEC funding.Pakistani researchers or Principal Investigators will have to identify the Turkish partner.

The application form is available atwww.hec.gov.pk/site/ptrg.Partners from the two sides must simultaneously submit their projects in Pakistan and Turkey. Besides, the partneruniversities are required to sign Mevlana Exchange Programme Protocol for Turkish side. Maximum one research project canbe submitted by one Principal Investigator for funding.

