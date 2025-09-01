HEC Issues Active MS & PhD Programmes To Strengthen Degree Attestation Process
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan published updated list of active MS/MPhil (Level 7) and PhD (Level 8) programmes after conducting nationwide training sessions on Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR), aiming to improve the accuracy and completeness of qualifications data that were used for attestation of degrees and other purposes.
Training sessions was attended by the focal persons of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country, said a press release on Monday.
HEC emphasised the importance of PQR as a centralised, authentic database of recognised degree programmes that were aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).
The HEIs were advised to ensure complete details of each programe in PQR, followed by approvals from the statutory bodies for graduate programmes.
The training reinforced the role of PQR focal persons as the key liaison between HEC and universities/HEIs for resolving verification challenges and assuring transparent, accurate details about each programme.
Following the training activities, the HEIs have verified their PQR entries and HEC has published updated lists on its website.
These lists are publicly accessible and intended to guide prospective students in making informed choices.
Prospective applicants were strongly advised to consult the updated PQR list and the NOC issued list before applying for admission to confirm that their selected programme was active and recognised by HEC, otherwise admission to unlisted programmes resulted in non-attestation of the degree.
PQR is an official registry of HEC-recognised academic programmes offered by Pakistani higher education institutions (HEIs). It maps programmes to NQF levels, provides current status (active/suspended/closed) and underpins data-driven decisions by students, universities, employers and other regulators. It safeguards students from taking admission in unapproved programmes by sharing details of each currently active degree. It streamlines verification and recognition processes and supports universities in maintaining transparent as well as up-to-date academic records. It strengthens planning and public trust in the higher education system.
