HEC Issues Clarification Regarding Enrolled Students In Approved Madaaris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has clarified that it will issue equivalence certificates against the Sanad of Shahadatul Aalmiyah awarded by newly approved Madaaris/Boards, provided these students are enrolled after the date of their recognition from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

In addition, prior requirements for admission to a certain level should also be fulfilled as per the approved mode of study, HEC in a statement on Thursday said.

HEC has rejected a media report that it has refused to accept and equate the Asnad of newly established Madaaris/Boards.

The list of all approved individual Madaaris and Wafaq (Boards) along with the date of notifications and details about the mode of study is available on HEC website at https://hec.gov.pk/english/services/students/Equivalence%20Degree%20Issuance/Pages/Downloads.aspx.

