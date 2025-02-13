HEC Issues Revise Curricula For ADP, BS, MS In Physics
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued revised Curricula for Associate Degree, BS, and MS Programmes in Physics.
According to the HEC, it was developed jointly by HEC and the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), these updates aim to modernize Physics education and align it with industry and research advancements.
The National Curriculum Review Committee, chaired by Prof. Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan from University of the Punjab, Lahore with Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director at HEC as its Secretary, comprised senior academics from leading universities across Pakistan.
The updated AD and BS Physics curricula now require a minimum of 68 and 134 credit hours, respectively, and have introduced new courses such as Medical Physics, Scientific Inquiry & Research Methods, and Artificial Intelligence in Physics, among others.
For BS Physics, the revised curricula also allow universities to offer four electives that the universities may tailor to evolving scholarly and industry demands.
To enhance practical exposure of students, a mandatory supervised internship and capstone project, each carrying three credit hours, have been incorporated in BS Physics.
For MS Physics, the revised curriculum establishes a robust framework with six elective courses and a mandatory research requirement. Universities will offer elective courses based on their available faculty and academic resources, ensuring flexibility and specialization in diverse areas of physics.
In its notification issued yesterday, HEC has directed all universities to align their Physics degree programmes with these revised standards at the earliest. Notification and revised curricula are available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/universities/RevisedCurricula/Documents/2024-2025/Physics.pdf.
