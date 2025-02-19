HEC issues revised curricula for degree programmes in Psychology

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued revised curricula for Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science (BS), and Master of Science (MS) programmes in Psychology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued revised curricula for Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science (BS), and Master of Science (MS) programmes in Psychology.

Developed in collaboration with leading academics and experts from universities across the country, the updated curricula aim to enhance academic standards, align with industry needs, and incorporate evolving trends in psychological studies, said a press release on Tuesday.

The curricula were formulated by the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), comprising distinguished scholars and senior faculty members from institutions including Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan; Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan; Bahria University, Karachi Campus; Federal urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology, Karachi; Government College University Faisalabad; Government College University Lahore; International Islamic University, Islamabad; Karakoram International University, Gilgit; Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Shifa Tameer-i-Millat University, Islamabad; The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur; University of Balochistan, Quetta; University of Karachi, Karachi; University of Management & Technology, Lahore; University of Sargodha, Sargodha; and University of the Punjab, Lahore. The NCRC was chaired by Dr. Najma Iqbal Malik from the University of Sargodha and co-chaired by Dr. Shahid Iqbal from the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology, with Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director at HEC, serving as Secretary of the Committee.

The Associate Degree in Psychology will now consist of a minimum of 71 credit hours, while the BS Psychology programme will require a minimum of 134 credit hours. The revised BS Psychology curriculum includes provisions for specialization, offering students the opportunity to focus on areas such as Clinical Psychology, Cognitive Neuroscience, Developmental Psychology, Educational Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Health Psychology, and Industrial-Organizational Psychology.

Universities are also encouraged to introduce additional specializations based on faculty expertise and institutional resources. Recognizing the importance of experiential learning, the BS Psychology programme now mandates a supervised internship and a capstone project, each carrying three credit hours, to provide students with hands-on experience in real-world settings. This requirement does not apply to the Associate Degree.

The MS Psychology programme has been restructured to include two core courses, six electives, three supervised internships, and a mandatory research component.

Elective courses will be offered based on the availability of faculty and institutional resources. The revised curricula encompass essential academic standards, including eligibility criteria, programme learning outcomes, model schemes of study, course learning outcomes, and degree award requirements. Universities retain the flexibility to determine specific course content while ensuring alignment with contemporary industry and research needs.

The HEC has formally issued a notification instructing all universities to implement the revised curricula at the earliest, ensuring consistency and standardization in psychology education across Pakistan. The updated curricula mark a significant step towards modernizing psychology education in Pakistan, equipping graduates with the knowledge and skills required to excel in academia, research, and professional practice.

HEC remains committed to continuously improving higher education standards in the country, fostering academic excellence, and preparing students to meet global challenges in psychological sciences.