HEC Issues Revised Curricula For Zoology Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued revised curricula for Associate, Bachelor, and Master degrees in Zoology, developed in collaboration with the Pakistan academy of Sciences.
The National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC), chaired by Prof. Dr. Amina Zuberi of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, with Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director at HEC as Secretary, developed the updated curricula, said a press release on Friday.
The committee included experts from leading universities including Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Federal urdu University, Karachi, Government College University, Faisalabad, Government College University, Lahore, Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, University of Baltistan, Skardu, University of Peshawar, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, University of Swat, University of the Punjab, Lahore, and University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore.
The revised Associate Degree requires 71 credit hours, while BS Zoology now has 137 credit hours. New major courses include Diversity of Invertebrates, Diversity of Chordates, Animal Ecology, Marine Biology, and Fisheries & Aquaculture, whereas, interdisciplinary additions include Computational Biology, Microbiology & Immunology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, Plant Physiology & Ecology, and Biostatistics.
The BS Zoology curriculum also offers specializations in Animal Microbiology, Animal Physiology, Biotechnology, Entomology, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Mammalogy, Marine Biology, Parasitology, and Wildlife Biology. Universities may introduce additional specializations per HEC guidelines. For BS Zoology, a supervised internship and capstone, each of three credits are now mandatory.
The MS Zoology curriculum includes a research component and six electives, with course offerings based on faculty expertise and area of specialization. The revised curricula cover eligibility criteria, learning outcomes, and degree requirements, with universities determining course content in line with industry needs.
HEC in its notification issued on 12th February 2025 has advised universities to implement the revised standards promptly to enhance the quality of zoology education in Pakistan. The electronic copy of the revised curricula is available on the HEC Website at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/universities/RevisedCurricula/Documents/2024-2025/Zoology.pdf.
