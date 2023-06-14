HEC launches capacity building programme for PhD supervisors

The National Academy of Higher education (NAHE), under the auspice of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan, has commenced the first, second and third cohorts of the PhD Supervisors Capacity Building Programme

According to the HEC, the first cohort was organised in Lahore from June 5-9, while the second and third cohorts are being held in Islamabad from June 12-16 with respectively 70 and 50 PhD Supervisors � from Khyer Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Area, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltitan and Punjab � taking part in the five-day capacity building programmes.

The PhD Supervisors Capacity Building Programme is an integral part of the Pak-UK Education Gateway project, a joint venture of HEC and the British Council.

Presiding over the programme opening ceremony in Islamabad, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed acknowledged the participation of selected faculty members.

He appreciated the comprehensiveness of the training programme and shed light on its potential impact on Pakistan's higher education landscape.

Highlighting the significant role of PhD Supervisors in the field of advance Research and Development, he stressed upon the quality of education and the need for such capacity building programme for the research faculty.

In her address, Managing Director NAHE Ms.

Noor Amna Malik provided an overview of the programme, outlining its objectives and anticipated outcomes.

She emphasised the role of supervisors to ensure ethical dimensions in their academic persona.

She congratulated the participants on their selection and underlined that the top performers would have to undergo international training in the United Kingdom, further enriching their knowledge and skills.

She also reiterated the importance of ethical dimensions in this regard.

The resource persons, including Associate Head of Student Experience Coventry University Dr. Farzana Aslam, Reader at the Research Centre for Agroecology, Water, and Resilience (CAWR), Coventry University, Prof. Marco Van de Wiel, Professor of Education, Ergonomics & Design, Coventry University, Prof. Andree Woodcock, and Professor of Applied Linguistics, Coventry University, Prof. Sheena Gardner provided valuable insights and guidance to the PhD supervisors, enriching their understanding of the latest research trends and methodologies.

The launch of the PhD Supervisors Capacity Building Programme represents a significant milestone in fostering excellence in higher education and research.

NAHE and British Council are committed to supporting the professional growth of PhD supervisors, paving the way for a brighter future for academia in Pakistan.