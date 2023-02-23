UrduPoint.com

HEC Launches Cohort III Of National Faculty Development Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HEC launches Cohort III of National Faculty Development Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the third cohort of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions (HEIs) at HEC Regional Centre Lahore.

Twenty-three faculty members from public sector HEIs of Pakistan are attending the programme, said a news release issued here.

NAHE has been organising NFDP since 2020 for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) applicants in online mode.

However, in 2022, a programme was redesigned to face-to-face mode and was launched for the newly inducted faculty members.

Director General (NAHE) welcomed the participants of the programme and congratulated them on their selection for this programme.

He highlighted the efforts of NAHE in designing this program. He advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from this unique and valuable opportunity and to professionally support the faculty members in their HEIs by cascading similar activities.

He also appreciated the efforts and support of Incharge HEC Regional Center Lahore Ghafoor Ahmed and his team for effective execution of these activities.

Several activities will be held to achieve the learning objectives of the programme which include daily interactive sessions, group projects, presentations and assignments related to various modules of the programme

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education HEC 2020 From

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

57 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.