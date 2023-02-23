HEC launches Cohort III of National Faculty Development Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the third cohort of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions (HEIs) at HEC Regional Centre Lahore.

Twenty-three faculty members from public sector HEIs of Pakistan are attending the programme, said a news release issued here.

NAHE has been organising NFDP since 2020 for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) applicants in online mode.

However, in 2022, a programme was redesigned to face-to-face mode and was launched for the newly inducted faculty members.

Director General (NAHE) welcomed the participants of the programme and congratulated them on their selection for this programme.

He highlighted the efforts of NAHE in designing this program. He advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from this unique and valuable opportunity and to professionally support the faculty members in their HEIs by cascading similar activities.

He also appreciated the efforts and support of Incharge HEC Regional Center Lahore Ghafoor Ahmed and his team for effective execution of these activities.

Several activities will be held to achieve the learning objectives of the programme which include daily interactive sessions, group projects, presentations and assignments related to various modules of the programme