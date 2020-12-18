HEC launches e-services for degree attestation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Higher Education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18(Friday).

In a statement on Friday, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service will no longer be available at http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants will use same Username and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".