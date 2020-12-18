UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Launches E-services For Degree Attestation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:02 PM

HEC launches e-services for degree attestation

The Higher Education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18(Friday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http:/www.eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18(Friday).

In a statement on Friday, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service will no longer be available at http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants will use same Username and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".

Related Topics

Same December HEC All From

Recent Stories

4-year old boy killed by step mother

2 minutes ago

Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next yea ..

2 minutes ago

Amir Khan to develop boxing infrastructure in Paki ..

2 minutes ago

US Congressmen Say Given Insufficient Information ..

2 minutes ago

PDM should support govt to hold Senate elections t ..

25 minutes ago

Recruitment in SPU: 15 counters set up for forms c ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.