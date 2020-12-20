UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Launches E-services For Degree Attestation

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

HEC launches e-services for degree attestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http://eservices.hec.gov.pk.

In a message, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service would no longer be available at http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants would use same Username and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".

Related Topics

Same HEC All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

3 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.