HEC launches e-services for degree attestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced that all the applicants for Degree Attestation should apply through http://eservices.hec.gov.pk.

In a message, HEC has also stated that the degree attestation service would no longer be available at http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk.

HEC directed that the old applicants would use same Username and Password that they they were using at "eportal" to log-in at "eservice".