Open Menu

HEC Launches Innovative Quality Assurance Framework

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

HEC launches Innovative Quality Assurance Framework

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has launched the revamped Quality Assurance Framework, "Pakistan Precepts, Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023) in line with the commission's vision 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has launched the revamped Quality Assurance Framework, "Pakistan Precepts, Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023) in line with the commission's vision 2025.

With this Pakistan has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of academic excellence with the official launch of the Revamped Quality Assurance (QA) Framework for Higher Education.

A launching ceremony was held here in collaboration and support of the British Council Pakistan, bringing together esteemed dignitaries, education experts, and stakeholders from across the country.

The Revamped QA Framework represents a paradigm shift in how higher education quality is assessed, maintained, and enhanced. Crafted through collaboration with international experts, the framework aligns with global best practices while addressing the unique needs of the Pakistani education landscape.

The framework introduces a comprehensive review mechanism based on 16 Institutional Quality Standards. Down the road, the Framework has the capacity to classify the Institutions into categorization based on their performance.

The major categories accordingly are four colours � Green (most effective), Blue (progressive), Yellow (average), and Grey (unclassified) � determining their funding and customized policy interventions.

The Institutional Quality Standards cover several key themes including, Academic Quality and Curricula, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Academia-Industry and External Linkage, Technology Infrastructure and Enhancement, Corporate Governance, Audit & Finance, Community Service and Engagement, and Graduate Quality and Employability.

Institutions will undergo external accreditation reviews by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) and Accreditation Councils, along with internal self-assessment processes.

This multi-faceted approach ensures a holistic evaluation of institutional quality.

The Revamped QA Framework aligns with international benchmarks, enhancing the recognition and reputation of Pakistani institutions on the global stage. It promotes collaboration, quality enhancement, and academic integrity.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of high-ranking officials, including the former Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Country Director, British Council Pakistan, Vice Chancellors, Deans and senior University and other government officials.

Former Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the government's commitment to elevating higher education standards in the country. Distinguished speakers, including Speakers Vicki Stott, Chief Executive, and Christopher Bland QAA-UK (virtual participation), highlighted the transformative changes brought about by the framework and its potential to reshape the higher education landscape.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, expressed his enthusiasm for the new framework, stating, "The Revamped QA Framework is a testament to our dedication to providing quality higher education. It will foster collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, creating a strong foundation for our student's success." The event featured engaging discussions, interactive sessions, and insightful presentations about the framework's impact on universities, faculty, and students.

Attendees were provided with a glimpse into how the Revamped QA Framework will revolutionize quality assurance practices, encourage academic progress, and promote excellence throughout the higher education sector.

HEC's Quality Department Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) is the driving force behind the Revamped Quality Assurance Framework, working tirelessly to elevate higher education quality and empower the next generation of leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Student Road Progress Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

26 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

23 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

23 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

29 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

29 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

29 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

29 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

29 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

25 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

12 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan