HEC launches Innovative Quality Assurance Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has launched the revamped Quality Assurance Framework, "Pakistan Precepts, Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023) in line with the commission's vision 2025.

With this Pakistan has taken a significant step forward in its pursuit of academic excellence with the official launch of the Revamped Quality Assurance (QA) Framework for Higher Education.

A launching ceremony was held here in collaboration and support of the British Council Pakistan, bringing together esteemed dignitaries, education experts, and stakeholders from across the country.

The Revamped QA Framework represents a paradigm shift in how higher education quality is assessed, maintained, and enhanced. Crafted through collaboration with international experts, the framework aligns with global best practices while addressing the unique needs of the Pakistani education landscape.

The framework introduces a comprehensive review mechanism based on 16 Institutional Quality Standards. Down the road, the Framework has the capacity to classify the Institutions into categorization based on their performance.

The major categories accordingly are four colours � Green (most effective), Blue (progressive), Yellow (average), and Grey (unclassified) � determining their funding and customized policy interventions.

The Institutional Quality Standards cover several key themes including, Academic Quality and Curricula, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Academia-Industry and External Linkage, Technology Infrastructure and Enhancement, Corporate Governance, Audit & Finance, Community Service and Engagement, and Graduate Quality and Employability.

Institutions will undergo external accreditation reviews by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) and Accreditation Councils, along with internal self-assessment processes.

This multi-faceted approach ensures a holistic evaluation of institutional quality.

The Revamped QA Framework aligns with international benchmarks, enhancing the recognition and reputation of Pakistani institutions on the global stage. It promotes collaboration, quality enhancement, and academic integrity.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of high-ranking officials, including the former Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Country Director, British Council Pakistan, Vice Chancellors, Deans and senior University and other government officials.

Former Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the government's commitment to elevating higher education standards in the country. Distinguished speakers, including Speakers Vicki Stott, Chief Executive, and Christopher Bland QAA-UK (virtual participation), highlighted the transformative changes brought about by the framework and its potential to reshape the higher education landscape.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, expressed his enthusiasm for the new framework, stating, "The Revamped QA Framework is a testament to our dedication to providing quality higher education. It will foster collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, creating a strong foundation for our student's success." The event featured engaging discussions, interactive sessions, and insightful presentations about the framework's impact on universities, faculty, and students.

Attendees were provided with a glimpse into how the Revamped QA Framework will revolutionize quality assurance practices, encourage academic progress, and promote excellence throughout the higher education sector.

HEC's Quality Department Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) is the driving force behind the Revamped Quality Assurance Framework, working tirelessly to elevate higher education quality and empower the next generation of leaders.