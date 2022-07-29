UrduPoint.com

HEC Launches National Faculty Development Programme 2022 For IPFP Fellows

Published July 29, 2022

HEC launches National Faculty Development Programme 2022 for IPFP Fellows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC has launched Cohort-I of the National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) 2022.

It is a four-week learning programme designed for pre-placement training of Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Fellows.

The Programme is structured to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, including teaching and learning, applied research, and professional practice.

As many as 32 PhD Fellows from all over Pakistan are attending the Cohort I of NFDP 2022 being organized at HEC Regional Centre, Lahore.

Speaking as chief guest at programme's opening ceremony, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (Academics, Accreditation and NAHE) HEC highlighted the efforts of NAHE to run IPFP programme, NFDP and various other initiatives for capacity building of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Highlighting the fact that no institute in Pakistan conducts pre-service training for university teachers, Chohan emphasized the significance of skillful and well-equipped teachers for improving quality and standards of the higher education.

He advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from this unique and valuable opportunity as NAHE has engaged esteemed resource persons for delivery of various modules.

He also encouraged participants to engage in research related to local issues and their solutions.

Several activities will be utilized to achieve the learning objectives of the programme which include daily interactive sessions, Reading Boot Camps, Writing Boot Camps, Group Projects, Juries, Panels and Mentoring.

Successful completion of the programme is based on assessment of all these activities and assignments by the participants. Successful fellows will be placed in public sector higher education institutions for a period of one year. Cohort-II of NFDP 2022 will be organized in Islamabad.

