HEC Launches National Outreach Programme For Faculty, University Management
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC on Monday organised the launching ceremony of National Outreach Programme for the faculty and management of universities.
The initiative, being executed in 64 public sector universities in Phase-I, aims to elevate the capabilities of faculty and administrative management through dedicated training funds and structured outreach to enhance their quality for optimum performance and contribution to their institution.
The programme is structured to equip the young faculty of public sector universities established during the last 20 years at their doorsteps and focus enhancing their teaching, learning and research capabilities. It is a four-week training programme for faculty members -- lecturers and Assistant Professors. An amount of Rs. 3.5 million will be provided to the host university for the training.
The capacity building programme for university management is aimed at equipping the administrative staff of public sector universities established during the last 10 years at their doorsteps.
The programme will empower management of the higher education institutions (HEIs) with multiple managerial and leadership skills to handle complex problems and challenges relevant to their job assignments effectively through rigorous training.
Focusing to develop a significant change in their interpersonal, communication, decision-making and team building skills, enabling to lead and manage their institutional responsibilities in a more effective manner.
An amount of Rs 1.5 million will be provided to the host university for this one-week training.
Addressing the Vice Chancellors of the selected universities on the National Outreach Programme, Chairman HEC Dr.
Mukhtar Ahmed underscored the significance of this initiative in strengthening Pakistan’s higher education system by emphasising the transformative role of well-prepared faculty and management in achieving academic excellence.
He said that HEC encouraged universities to maximise the impact of these resources by creating sustainable training modules that benefit their institutions over the long term.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the proactive efforts of NAHE team, mentioning their dedication to designing a programme that directly addresses the professional development requirements of the faculty and management at public sector universities.
He urged the Vice Chancellors to take full advantage of the allocated resources and work toward replicating one training programme independently within their respective institutions.
He stressed the need for maintaining the ongoing communication with HEC regarding their training offerings and encouraging collaboration with nearby institutions to maximize the impact of the programme.
Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik and NAHE team members also attended the ceremony, wherein heads of HEC Regional Centres were also invited to provide additional support to universities within their regions.
NAHE is the national hub for the capacity building and continuous professional development of teaching faculty and management of HEIs across Pakistan.
NAHE key functions include designing and implementing professional training programs that enhance the skills, knowledge, and leadership capacities of academic and administrative staff of HEIs for the capacity building and continuous professional development.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews key performance indicators9 minutes ago
-
WASA changes water supply schedule9 minutes ago
-
DC visits areas to inspect anti-polio drive9 minutes ago
-
Seven UCs witness rise in dengue cases19 minutes ago
-
VC SMIU leads solidarity walk to observe Kashmir Black Day19 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Culture Division, UNESCO to celebrate first Int’l Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage19 minutes ago
-
Envoys present credentials to President29 minutes ago
-
DC inspects arragements for polio drive29 minutes ago
-
ICT admin kicks off anti-polio drive, sets target to vaccinate 461,000 children upto 5 years29 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK delegation submits memorandum to UN office in Islamabad49 minutes ago
-
Youth seminar highlights Indian military invasion in Kashmir59 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Karachi wall collapse incident59 minutes ago