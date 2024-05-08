Open Menu

HEC Launches Pre-Service Faculty Training Programme In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

HEC launches Pre-Service faculty training programme in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Wednesday launched the Cohort-I, Batch-V of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP-2023-24) at the HEC Regional Centre, Peshawar. The IPFP (Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs) Fellows are taking part in the programme.

The pre-service NFDP, a pioneering initiative by NAHE, has been designed to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles within higher education institutions. This pre-service training imparts critical techniques and skill sets that will enhance their teaching practices in the future. The programme ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Muhammad Faisal Butt, Director General of NAHE, extended a warm welcome to the newly selected Batch V Cohort I IPFP Fellows on behalf of Managing Director NAHE Ms.

Noor Amna Malik.

He expressed immense pleasure in leading the start of this new batch and encouraged the IPFP Fellows to derive maximum benefit from the programme to prepare for their upcoming roles in the professional world.

Butt also highlighted the immense importance of this programme for the progress and development of higher education in Pakistan.

NAHE has successfully extended its reach throughout Pakistan. In the previous batch (Batch-IV), 271 IPFP fellows were successfully certified via this programme, and many of them have been provided with placement opportunities.

He further emphasised that with this frequency, NAHE would contribute significantly to the advancement of the Higher Education Sector in advanced educational technology and methods.

NAHE looks forward to enhancing the educational sector through capacity building and educational initiatives, he concluded.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Technology Education Progress HEC From

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

46 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

5 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

5 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan