HEC Launches Pre-service Training For Cohort VIII Of University Faculty

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC), has started training of Cohort VIII of university faculty members inducted under the Interim Placement of the Fresh PhDs at the public sector HEIs of Pakistan.

The faculty members are being trained under the HEC National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) 2023.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony participants, Managing Director NAHE Ms. Noor Amna Malik underlined that the fresh PhDs will undergo meticulous training with a focus shift from theory to practice.

She emphasised the incorporation of innovative methodologies, such as Micro-Teaching, which encouraged candidates to improve their teaching techniques through constructive feedback from resource persons, peers, and themselves.

She also underscored the importance of facilitating universities for their progression, in addition to established institutions.

Ms. Malik extended her congratulations to the participants for their selection in the training programme.

She drew attention to the challenges that Pakistan was currently facing and emphasised the role of educated professionals in contributing to the nation’s prosperity.

She encouraged the candidates to go beyond teaching and engage in meaningful research, fostering innovation, and critical thinking.

The pre-service NFDP has been designed to prepare and certify recently graduated PhD holders for their teaching roles within higher education institutions.

This pre-service training imparts critical techniques and necessary skill sets that will enhance their teaching practices in the future.

The programme ensures a seamless transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation, with special emphasis on effective pedagogical methods.

