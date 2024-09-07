- Home
HEC Lifts Ban On Affiliation & Allows Urdu University Grant Affiliation To Colleges In Undergraduate Degree Program
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has officially lifted the affiliation ban on the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Islamabad and has authorized the varsity to grant affiliation within the defined jurisdiction and only in the undergraduate degree programs.
The HEC wrote a letter this week to this effect, informing Vice Chancellor FUUAST Professor Dr Zabta Khan, regarding lifting of ban, a spokesperson of the Urdu University told APP on Saturday.
The letter stated that, now the FUUAST is authorized to provide affiliation for undergraduate programs within the specific geographical limits. The University shall follow HEC's Institutional Affiliation Policy-2024 for all existing and future affiliated colleges, the letter read.
In addition, the FUUAST will update the HEC immediately on the status of de-affiliated colleges, along with details of ongoing investigations with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The university is also required to report issues related to illegal affiliations to its Senate and provide the proceedings of the relevant meeting.
The letter emphasized that the Urdu University needs to adapt to the HEC guidelines and ensure compliance with the new policies.
The FUUAST’s spokesperson said that the move represents a significant change in the university's regulatory framework, and efforts to improve and enforce quality in higher education affiliations.
Meanwhile, in her comments shared with APP on the lifting of the ban, the Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication FUUAST, Prof Dr Masroor Khanum welcomed this step and said it will help further promote higher education through existing colleges and those new educational institutes which intend to get affiliation with the FUUAST to impart quality higher education to students.
As far as the varsity’s jurisdiction is concerned, Dr. Masroor Khanum said that the Urdu University encompasses the entire Pakistan and it is hoped that after the lifting of the ban, the already affiliated colleges will resume educational activities in the higher education sector as well as new colleges would get affiliation.
