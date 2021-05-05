UrduPoint.com
HEC Making Efforts To Curb Menace Of Drugs In Universities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) was making all-out efforts to address the growing menace of drug usage in the universities.

With an aim to provide a drug free environment at the educational institutions, the HEC was formulating new policies, the sources told APP on Wednesday.

They said that there was dire need for creating awareness and ensuring prevention against use of narcotics inside the universities.

The HEC, the sources added, on the directions of President of Pakistan, will constitute a committee of Vice Chancellors to develop content for a campaign to create awareness against the use of drugs.

The menace if drugs would be controlled in close coordination with the parents, they assured.

Sharing further details, the sources confirmed that the HEC has formulated two new policies, which were shared with the universities and were to be approved by the Commission.

They went on saying that the policy on control of drugs and tobacco in the higher education institutions was endorsed by the Ministry of Narcotics Control, as it was in line with the policy objectives of the Ministry.

It was also shared with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and all the higher education institutions.

"The comments received from these stakeholders will be incorporated in the revised policy and presented to the Commission for approval and circulation to all universities/HEIs for implementation and strict compliance", the sources mentioned.

