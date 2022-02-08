UrduPoint.com

HEC Members Show Concern Over Misuse Of Power By HEC Chairman: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:09 PM

HEC members show concern over misuse of power by HEC Chairman: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said the clear majority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) members have expressed their concern over the abuse of power by the HEC Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said the clear majority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) members have expressed their concern over the abuse of power by the HEC Chairman.

Talking to media persons, the federal minister said the purpose of bringing the ordinance was to test the performance of the head of higher education after every 2 years.

"It is not possible to assign higher education to a person for 4 years whose performance has not been reviewed and he has been sitting for so long," he added.

It is not clear whether Islamabad High Court had suspended the government notification of removing HEC Chairman or it had cancel the entire Ordinance, he said and added it would be cleared after the announcement of courts' detailed judgment.

The government, he said, was going to appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court regarding restoration of HEC Chairman.

The government was extremely serious to mitigate the shortcomings of the entire higher education sector, as it was not matter of just one individual, he remarked.

It is worth mentioning here that the members of Higher Education Commission (HEC) have showed no confidence in HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri. The members have withdrawal the discretionary powers of HEC Chairman and handed over to the Executive Director through passing a resolution.

Out of the 21 members of the commission, 14 declared the recent interviews for the post of executive director as illegal.

Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Naheed Shah Durrani issued a formal resolution in this regard. By-rotation of the resolution, it has been approved by 14 commission members.

Among the commission members who mistrusted the HEC Chairman were Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai, Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Dr. Arif Nazir Butt, Secretary Abdul Sabur Kakar, Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaudhry, Dr. Akram Sheikh, Dr. Nadira Panjwani, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Dr. Naveed Malik, Federal Secretary Education, Federal Secretary Science and Technology, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab and Provincial Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Resolution Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Punjab HEC Islamabad High Court Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 12 million visit ..

Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 12 million visits in 130 days

37 seconds ago
 Light rain expected in northeast Punjab, upper KP, ..

Light rain expected in northeast Punjab, upper KP, Kashmir, GB

40 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing in LNG reference till Feb 1 ..

Court adjourns hearing in LNG reference till Feb 15

42 seconds ago
 Hindutva cowardice exposed as RSS goons heckle at ..

Hindutva cowardice exposed as RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl; national flag ..

44 seconds ago
 Security arrangements finalized for RCB by-electio ..

Security arrangements finalized for RCB by-elections on Feb 9

18 minutes ago
 Austria Ready to Impose Sanctions Against Russia I ..

Austria Ready to Impose Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine - Foreign ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>