HEC members show concern over misuse of power by HEC Chairman: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said the clear majority of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) members have expressed their concern over the abuse of power by the HEC Chairman.

Talking to media persons, the federal minister said the purpose of bringing the ordinance was to test the performance of the head of higher education after every 2 years.

"It is not possible to assign higher education to a person for 4 years whose performance has not been reviewed and he has been sitting for so long," he added.

It is not clear whether Islamabad High Court had suspended the government notification of removing HEC Chairman or it had cancel the entire Ordinance, he said and added it would be cleared after the announcement of courts' detailed judgment.

The government, he said, was going to appeal against the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court regarding restoration of HEC Chairman.

The government was extremely serious to mitigate the shortcomings of the entire higher education sector, as it was not matter of just one individual, he remarked.

It is worth mentioning here that the members of Higher Education Commission (HEC) have showed no confidence in HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri. The members have withdrawal the discretionary powers of HEC Chairman and handed over to the Executive Director through passing a resolution.

Out of the 21 members of the commission, 14 declared the recent interviews for the post of executive director as illegal.

Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Naheed Shah Durrani issued a formal resolution in this regard. By-rotation of the resolution, it has been approved by 14 commission members.

Among the commission members who mistrusted the HEC Chairman were Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai, Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Dr. Arif Nazir Butt, Secretary Abdul Sabur Kakar, Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaudhry, Dr. Akram Sheikh, Dr. Nadira Panjwani, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Dr. Naveed Malik, Federal Secretary Education, Federal Secretary Science and Technology, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab and Provincial Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.