HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions to address contemporary challenges: Dr Banuri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Coordinator General COMSTECH and Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr Tariq Banuri Wednesday said HEC has started mobilizing all the universities to focus on research, developing ideas and coming up with the viable solutions to address the contemporary challenges being faced by the country.

"Every university has to solve the problems being faced by the people in its locality and also develop ideas for addressing the issues of climate change, environmental degradation, water, energy, food security, public health etc which need scientific solutions", Dr Banuri said while speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar on "Science Diplomacy".

The seminar was arranged by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Pakistan Academy of Sciences with the support of ECO Science Foundation, COMSATS and Technology Times under the theme "Science, Diplomacy and Development".

He said HEC was encouraging all the universities to bring practicable ideas and solutions to the problems hindering national progress and HEC would provide them funds to implement that idea.

It is heartening to see that Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking lead on promotion of science at international level which is indispensable for transformation as well as progress of society, he said.

Dr Banuri was of the view that social and cultural development as well as stability of our country lies in our ability to harness science and technology sector potential in true sense.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Science Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar said role of science in development was not a new concept however its significance has been increased after its use for diplomacy internationally.

Science Diplomacy Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched its "Science Diplomacy Initiative" in January, 2019, as an instrument for diplomacy to foster Pakistan's international science and technology collaborations and bring sharper focus on the foreign policy realm on Sustainable Development Goals implementation and government's socioeconomic development agenda.

"We are looking into collaborative scientific efforts among different countries to find out solutions to the issues related to water, energy, climate and security which definitely lie in science", he said.

He said Science Diplomacy division of the ministry is diligently working on exploring opportunities between Pakistan and other countries to work jointly on finding out scientific solutions to the global and national issues.

He said in this regard all the Pakistani missions abroad have appointed a focal person on science diplomacy to further such efforts. "This is the high time when policy makers have to attach due importance to this sector to bring progress in the country", he said.

DG Science Diplomacy emphasized on attaching science and technology sector development with the national agendas to achieve sustainable progress.

In his presentation, he explained the priority areas of the Science Diplomacy initiative of his ministry which include climate change, energy efficiency, water security, food and agriculture, education, public health etc.

The initiative will also focus on facilitating national development, human resource development, creating linkage between Pakistani and foreign centers of excellence and marketing of local universities for foreign students.

Secretary General Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), Professor Dr Aslam Baig presented the welcoming address highlighting the importance of science diplomacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser COMSTECH, Dr Qasim Jan said that the role of science in diplomacy was not new as diplomats have been instrumental in promoting scientific and technological collaboration between states while science and technology cooperation has been employed as a tool of diplomacy for soft and sometimes hard, power projection.

He said science, technology and innovation have also been recognized as the key drivers for the achievement of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, he said.

Chairman , ECOSF, Dr Manzoor H Soomro, Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi and Representative from Ministry of Climate Change, Dr Zaigham Abbas were also among the speakers.

During the technical session, they spoke on the topics of Science Policy and Science Diplomacy, Cyber Diplomacy, Science Communications, Popularization of Science as Science Diplomacy Initiative, Environment and Climate Change Diplomacy, Science Journalism and Pakistan's Development Agenda in the context of SDG's.