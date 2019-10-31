UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC, NCSW Jointly To Establish National Library, Women's Museum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:07 PM

HEC, NCSW jointly to establish National Library, Women's Museum

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate to set up a Public Library and Women's Museum/Archives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate to set up a Public Library and Women's Museum/Archives in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC and Ms Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson NCSW during a ceremony held at HEC Secretariat on Wednesday.

As per Document of Understanding (DoU), the two sides seek to establish a library, museum, and archive to support education, research and training on women's role and contribution to the country's progress.

The purpose of the DoU is to create a framework of cooperation and describe the roles and responsibilities of the two parties for establishment and development of libraries and museums and archives in various cities of Pakistan.

A Project Steering Committee (PSC), co-chaired by Chairman HEC and Chairperson NCSW, will be constituted in order to recommend necessary policy decisions. The committee will also support universities seeking to undertake complementary activities.

HEC and NCSW will collaborate in the establishment of a library in Islamabad.

The NCSW will be responsible for maintenance of records and documentation, mapping of available resources, analysis of archival material, and dissemination of information to all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Progress Women HEC All Agreement

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", say ..

5 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns 44 mln from travel services' expo ..

10 minutes ago

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia ..

10 minutes ago

MPA Ghanwer Ali Khan appointed as Sindh Law Secret ..

10 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan AmanUllah Khan Yasinzai expre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.