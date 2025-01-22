HEC nominates Prof. Dr M. Kamran as VC NTC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Higher education Commission(HEC) has nominated Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor, MNS University of Engineering and Technology, Multan, as the Vice Chairperson of the National Technology Council(NTC).

The notification in that regard has been issued by HEC, said a press release on Wednesday.

Experts, teachers, and students associated with the field of engineering from across the country have congratulated Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran on his nomination as Vice Chairperson of the National Technology Council, terming it a recognition of his professional competence and leadership at the national and global levels.