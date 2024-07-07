HEC not to attest degrees obtained from unapproved university sub-campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has warned the parents and students that degrees obtained from unapproved university sub-campuses will not be attested by the Commission.

"No university or degree awarding institution is currently permitted to operate through sub-campuses by the HEC under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode", an official source revealed.

The HEC does not endorse any such proposals due to a range of issues, previously observed in permitted PPP Campuses established by certain public sector universities in Punjab, and subsequently closed, such as academic irregularities and concerns regarding educational quality.

Therefore the students are strongly advised against seeking admission at any campus not listed as recognized on the HEC website http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/Accreditation.

Degree obtained from unapproved campuses will not be validated by HEC for verification/attestation.

The HEC has also issued an advisory to Government College University Faisalabad, directing the cessation of further admissions in its two sub-campuses in Layyah and Sahiwal, which were authorized operations under the PPP mode until 23-04-2022 and 14-08-2023 respectively.

