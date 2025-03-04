Open Menu

HEC Notifies Another Curricula In Four Disciplines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

HEC notifies another curricula in four disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has notified another four curricula in the disciplines of Political Science, Islamic Studies, Remote Sensing & GIS and Architecture revised through National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs).

According to the official details, the updated curricula aim to enhance academic standards, align with industry needs, and incorporate evolving market trends into relevant fields of study.

NCRCs are comprised of eminent professors, senior faculty and distinguished scholars from academia, representation from accreditation councils, R&D organizations and industry experts from relevant disciplines.

The revised curricula focus on the academic standards such as nomenclature of the degree programme, eligibility criteria, programme learning outcomes, schemes of studies, course learning outcomes, degree award requirements and options for electives to accommodate the in-demand specializations in line with international standards, indigenous needs and market demand. revised curricula are available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/universities/RevisedCurricula/Pages/default.aspx.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

11 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan