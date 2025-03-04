HEC notifies another curricula in four disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has notified another four curricula in the disciplines of Political Science, Islamic Studies, Remote Sensing & GIS and Architecture revised through National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs).

According to the official details, the updated curricula aim to enhance academic standards, align with industry needs, and incorporate evolving market trends into relevant fields of study.

NCRCs are comprised of eminent professors, senior faculty and distinguished scholars from academia, representation from accreditation councils, R&D organizations and industry experts from relevant disciplines.

The revised curricula focus on the academic standards such as nomenclature of the degree programme, eligibility criteria, programme learning outcomes, schemes of studies, course learning outcomes, degree award requirements and options for electives to accommodate the in-demand specializations in line with international standards, indigenous needs and market demand. revised curricula are available at https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/universities/RevisedCurricula/Pages/default.aspx.