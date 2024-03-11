- Home
HEC Notifies DAIS Regarding Implementation Of Revised Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Higher education Commission (HEC) has revised 'HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy-2024' and notified to all public sector Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIS) regarding key parameters/guidelines for implementing revised policy.
According to official sources, HEC has developed an online portal (https://edustats.hec.gov.pk/) for the collection of data from the affiliating DAIS for soft desk review and subsequent authorization to proceed.
The affiliating DAIS shall ensure the implementation of this policy along with their policies and procedures at their respective affiliated colleges in terms of admissions, examination, and curriculum etc, the sources said.
However, the POR data of already affiliated colleges/institutions duly verified by the Registrar and Countersigned by the Head of the DAI is required to be furnished within two (02) weeks at smemon@hec.
gov.pk.
The HEC document further stated that the already affiliated colleges/institutes are required to be re-evaluated in light of the current policy, and their data shall be uploaded on the aforementioned Portal within six (06) months by the affiliating DAIS, otherwise their affiliation will stand canceled.
Hence, the colleges seeking affiliations from the universities within their defined jurisdiction shall follow rules and regulations of their respective administrative ministry/ departments.
The degrees issued/awarded by the non-compliant Institutions will not be recognized by the Commission, Accreditation and Attestation Division.
