HEC, NPB Collaborate For Enhancing Academia's Role In Police Reforms

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the National Police Bureau (NPB) Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation between police organizations and country's higher education institutions.

Both the institutions would work for encouraging academia to play a proactive role in extending meaningful guidance for reforms through relevant research.

In this connection, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed by Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC and Dr. Syed Ejaz Hussain, Director General NPB.

The police reforms and involvement of academia for informed policy decisions has emerged as a top priority in the government's commitment for strengthening police institutions.

Through this LoI, HEC and NPB intend to facilitate collaboration in research projects between researchers and the law enforcement agencies associated with NPB, so as to harness the research potential of academic institutions as well as solve real world problems through carefully designed and properly implemented research activities.

Under this collaboration, inter alia, universities will be encouraged to approach NPB for joint workshops, seminars, focused group discussions, competitions, and involvement of student volunteers for community work.

HEC will incorporate the contents related to public safety, frequently applied police laws, criminal procedure and fundamental constitutional rights in one of the mandatory General Education courses that HEC is developing for undergraduate students.

Similarly, NPB will offer unpaid internships to students, whenever and wherever possible. It will also provide access to crime data regarding research to MPhil and PhD scholars, subject to necessary protections with respect to privacy and confidentiality.

