HEC Observes Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

Speakers at a ceremony held at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat on Wednesday reiterated the Pakistan will never back out from its support to the people of Kashmir, their just cause of freedom from Indian occupation and their right to self-determination

This was stated in connection with observance of Kashmir Black Day on October 27 (Wednesday).

HEC also organized a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiris suffering the Indian atrocities since October 27, 1947 and offered prayers for the souls of Kashmiri martyrs who rendered their lives for their just cause.

In her opening remarks, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail said the people of Pakistan share historical, cultural and religious bonds with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The region of Jammu and Kashmir is indeed, as described by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his visionary statement, the jugular vein of Pakistan," she stated.

She underlined that J&K dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition, as at the time of partition, the Hindu Maharaja had conspired against the nascent state of Pakistan and the Muslim majority of J&K. The conspiracy, she added, deprived the people of Kashmir of their right to joining Pakistan.

She said the sufferings of the people of Indian illegally occupied J&K commenced when India invaded Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and increased manifold when India suspended the special status of Kashmir through revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

She highlighted that the last 26 years have witnessed 94, 296 martyrdoms of innocent Kashmiris, in addition to incidents of rape of 10,167 women, 7038 persons put in custody, and 1,7545 children orphaned.

She underscored that the Kashmiri people never accepted the illegal Indian occupation.

The people of Indian illegally occupied J&K has rendered unimaginable sacrifices, but the Indian brutalities have failed to deter them from their struggle.

Pakistan will continue its unimpeded moral and diplomatic support to Indian illegally occupied J&K and their heroic struggle for inalienable right to self-determination, she concluded.

Dr. Ahsan Akbar, a renowned literary figure who was the keynote speaker of the ceremony, pointed out the international conspiracies behind the Kashmir issue, arguing that India did not have any border to share with its illegally occupied valley had Gurdaspur and Firozpur not been annexed to it.

He said that India should not misconstrue the desire of Pakistan for peace. He stressed the need for formulating a masterplan to deal with the Indian occupation of J&K.

Shedding light on the background of Kashmir dispute, Dr. Qaiser Ahmed, Registrar, Quaid-e-Azam University, said the dispute is a litmus case for the international community to demonstrate dispensation of justice to the humanity.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for highlighting the Indian illegal acts at the international forums in an effective way.

He said the persecution of Kashmiris in the Indian illegally occupied J&K is a genocide and the international community must pay heed to playing its due role in putting an end to it.

He underlined that India is following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda and is busy turning the Muslim majority of J&K into a minority.

Adviser Academics and Accreditation, HEC, Mr. Raza Chohan gave vote of thanks to the participants of the ceremony and walk, saying that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will never be forgotten for their just cause.

