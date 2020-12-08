UrduPoint.com
HEC Offers Six Months Research Fellowship Abroad For PhD Scholars

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

HEC offers six months research fellowship abroad for PhD scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has offered a six months research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD scholars, enrolled in the higher educational institutions of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The HEC sources told APP on Tuesday that the fellowship has been awarded under HEC's International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP).

They said that the purpose of this programme was to enhance research capabilities of PhD scholars, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions.

HEC receives applications for IRSIP throughout the year, and fellowships are awarded on quarterly basis after thorough evaluation of applications, they informed.

HEC, the sources told, encourages applicants to apply as soon as they fulfill the basic criteria.

They students may visit http://hec.gov.pk/site/IRSIP for further information, they added.

