UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Offers Six Months Research Fellowship Abroad For PhD Scholars

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

HEC offers six months research fellowship abroad for PhD scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has offered a six months research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD scholars, enrolled in the higher educational institutions of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told APP that the fellowship has been awarded under HEC's International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP).

They said that the purpose of this programme was to enhance research capabilities of PhD scholars, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions.

HEC continue to receive applications for IRSIP throughout the year, and fellowships would be awarded on quarterly basis after thorough evaluation of applications, they informed.

HEC, the sources told, encouraged applicants to apply as soon as they fulfill basic criteria. Students could visit http://hec.gov.pk/site/IRSIP for further information, they added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

3 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.