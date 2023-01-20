HEC opens trials' registration for volleyball, cricket, football

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced the opening of trials' registrations for volleyball, cricket and football under Prime Minister Youth Programme "Talent Hunt Youth Sports League".

According to official sources, the trials' will be taken from both male and female nationals across all Pakistanis including AJK and GB.

As per eligibility criteria, the age of the players must be between 15 to 25 years on January 30, 2023. It is informed that departmental players are not eligible for this sports hunt league.

The players are asked to must submit online applications at http://pmyp.gov.pk/hec/SportsForm.

Meanwhile on-spot registration facility will also be available at the trials' location.

The trials' locations are including Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi/Turbat, Khuzdar, Uthal/Hub, Quetta and Loralai from Balochistan , while Mirpur, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzafarabad and Skardu from AJK/GB divisions , and Bannu, Swat, Peshawar, Hazara and Mardan from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur/Multan from Punjab, while Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad from the Sindh province.

It is worth mentioning here that registration for Table Tennis, Badminton & Squash are also open and the trials' for these sports will open soon.