Open Menu

HEC Organizes 1st Capacity Building Workshop On Journal Recognition To Strengthen Editorial Standards

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM

HEC organizes 1st capacity building workshop on journal recognition to strengthen editorial standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) continues its commitment to advancing the quality of research publications nationwide.

As part of its sustained efforts over the past two decades, HEC has launched a series of workshops aimed at equipping editorial teams of research journals with skills aligned with international publishing standards. It resumed after being inactive for two years.

Organized by the Research Journals Section, the initiative includes six in-person workshops across major cities in Pakistan, along with one virtual session to ensure wider accessibility.

The 1st Editors Orientation Capacity building Workshop – HEC Journal Recognition was held on April 10, 2025, at NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi.

Renowned Experts Dr. Imtiaz Subhani (Editors & Ambassador of DOAJ, Ambassador of Crossref, Director of FORCE11& Professor/Director ORIC of ILMA University, Karachi and Ms. Amber Usman (Editor & Ambassador of DOAJ Ambassador of Crossref & Member of COPE) served as resource persons, delivering comprehensive training on international frameworks and standards for scholarly publishing.

The workshop saw an impressive turnout of around 100 participants, including faculty members, researchers, and editors from academic journals across Sindh region.

Attendees engaged in interactive sessions focused on editorial policies, peer review standards, ethical publishing practices, and strategies to enhance journal visibility and ensure compliance with international directories, databases, and organizations such as COPE (Committee on Publication Ethics) and DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals).

The program concluded with a closing session graced by the Acting Vice-Chancellor of NED University, who acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in uplifting the standards of academic publishing in Pakistan.

This nationwide initiative underscores HEC’s unwavering dedication to strengthening the country’s research infrastructure and aligning academic journals with recognized international standards.

Recent Stories

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO W ..

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

10 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

11 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

11 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

11 minutes ago
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

12 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

12 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan