UrduPoint.com

HEC Organizes Online Orientation Sessions For VCs, Rectors

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

HEC organizes online orientation sessions for VCs, Rectors

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Wednesday organized online orientation sessions on the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) for the Vice Chancellors and Rectors of public and private sector universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) here on Wednesday organized online orientation sessions on the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) for the Vice Chancellors and Rectors of public and private sector universities.

More than 230 university heads were invited to the sessions, which was aimed at giving them a detailed orientation of various components of the National Innovation Award and how the universities can partake to make this project a success for the country's youth.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, in her briefing to the Vice Chancellors, said that the project was aimed at changing the economic landscape for youth by promoting innovation and creating/supporting local businesses. She also explained in detail the nine thematic areas of the National Innovation Award.

"All Pakistani youth aged between 15 to 30 years can take part in the PMNIA and get business funding of up to Rs 2 million," said Dr. Shaista Sohail adding that the Award would allow youngsters to turn their potential business ideas into a reality. She further said that in the current situation where Pakistan was facing flood devastation and climate change problems, the new generation needed to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to cope with these challenges.

While briefing about PMNIA Noshaba Awais, Project Director, PMNIA informed the participants that the objectives of the Innovation Award were improving Pakistan's ranking in the Global Innovation Index, fostering entrepreneurial culture among the youth and transforming ideas into a successful business.

Vice Chancellors and Rectors appreciated the HEC's initiative to promote entrepreneurship culture among the youth. They also assured the Commission to support the project in every possible way and encourage students to submit their innovative ideas.

It may be mentioned here that PMNIA is open to all kinds of innovative ideas including but not limited to food Security, Water Management and Sustainability, Sustainable Energy, Urban Planning, Climate Change and Environment, Information Technology and Telecom, Innovative Governance and Reforms, Sociology and Philosophy, Medical and Health Sciences, and others.

The selection of awards will be made through an open, rigorous, transparent, competitive and merit-based process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business Flood Water May HEC All Million

Recent Stories

Former CIA Chief Pompeo Served With Lawsuit Allegi ..

Former CIA Chief Pompeo Served With Lawsuit Alleging US Spied on Julian Assange ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizes welfare of poor segments; Faisal ..

Govt prioritizes welfare of poor segments; Faisal Kundi

3 minutes ago
 CPEC designed to serve as framework for regional c ..

CPEC designed to serve as framework for regional connectivity: Chinese expert

3 minutes ago
 Europe temperature rise more than twice global ave ..

Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pi ..

Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pilot School Larkana

6 minutes ago
 22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 Novemb ..

22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.