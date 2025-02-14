Open Menu

HEC Pakistan, Council Of Higher Education Türkiye To Develop Collaboration Road-map

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC), Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed held a meeting with President Council of Higher Education, Türkiye, Prof Dr Erol Özvar and discussed the potential of academic and research collaboration between higher institutions of both the countries.

The two sides agreed to develop a road-map to enhance collaboration between HEC Pakistan and Council of Higher Education, Republic of Türkiye. They discussed various areas for potential collaboration, including academic and research exchange initiatives, leadership development, and community-centric projects to foster sustainable growth in educational settings.

The two sides expressed the need for measures such as facilitating the mobility of faculty and students across the universities of both sides, developing a consortium of universities to enhance academic and research collaboration, and developing a framework for joint research programme on emerging issues of Pakistan and Türkiye. They expressed their commitment to enhancing joint academic, research, and institutional linkages.

